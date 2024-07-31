The Giannis Freak 6 is the Latest Signature Shoe From Super Hooper Giannis

Putting his stamp on these new sneaks, the pink, red and white “Roses” colorway honors Giannis’ late father, while the black and lime green “Naija” colorway showcases the super hooper’s high-energy style and Nigerian roots. The pink colorway is no surprise, considering Giannis wore shoes in that hue to practice with the Bucks to salute his daughter’s birth. For an extra dose of personalization, the bottoms of the outsoles are printed with the word “Freak” in honor of Giannis’ nickname.

Along with the Giannis Freak 6, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nike are introducing a new silhouette of the Giannis Immortality 4, plus a fresh apparel collection, including a Dri-FIT quarter-zip top, jersey, pairs of joggers and shorts, and a classic Nike T-shirt. On August 16, these items will be available on nike.com and at select retailers, joining the Giannis Immortality 3 and Freak 5 sneakers.

Sure, being 6′11″ with a 7′3″ wingspan could elevate your game. But so could wearing these stylish and versatile new sneaks—no need to be a “Greek Freak” or a Greek god.