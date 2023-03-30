How to Exercise With Osteoarthritis, According to Experts

If you have arthritis, you’re not alone. Globally, in 2019, there were 527.81 million cases of the degenerative joint disease, which most commonly affects the hands, lower back, neck, knees, hips and feet. With symptoms like pain, stiffness, and swelling, all sorts of movement — especially exercise — can be difficult.

But you can and — as physical therapists and orthopedic surgeons suggest below — should work out, as long as you’re cleared by your doctor. Read on for their tips on how to get your sweat on if you have osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis.