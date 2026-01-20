How Does Exercise Reduce Stress?

A good workout can transform you. A tough day at work, an argument with a friend, a chaotic schedule — any of these difficulties can leave you feeling stressed, overwhelmed, and in need of anxiety relief. One stress management technique to keep in your arsenal is physical activity. Here, we’ll explore how exercise reduces stress.

Quick Answer: Exercise is an important part of a healthy lifestyle, and there is a crucial connection between mental and physical health.

Our brains respond to exercise in a profound and positive way. Physical activity rewires our brain at a biochemical level, helping us handle stress more effectively. That’s why many scientists and healthcare professionals recommend exercise as a tool to combat chronic stress. Much like you would use medication, regular exercise is as much a treatment as it is a fun hobby.

At a Glance:

-Exercise can reduce stress hormones and boost your mood with the release of endorphins, serotonin, and more.

-The best modalities: Aerobic, strength, and mobility exercises can all offer benefits, so the ideal program is one that you enjoy and can commit to.

-The time commitment: Aim for 30 minutes a day, three to five days a week.

-How quickly you can feel the benefits: Consistency is key, and it may take a few weeks to feel the effects.

- Exercise isn’t one-size-fits-all, and it's important to start slowly and carefully when finding a form that fits your needs.



Humans are designed to move. But according to the CDC, in 2020, only 24.2% of adults met the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans for both aerobic and strength activities, which could contribute to increased stress levels. A majority of Americans lead a relatively sedentary lifestyle, with so many spending a good portion of their day sitting, driving, or working a desk job. According to the American Institute of Stress, 77% of people experience levels of stress so intensely that it affects their physical health.



Not getting enough physical activity isn’t the sole cause of stress, of course, though exercise does have a powerful effect on your brain.