How Does Exercise Reduce Stress?

How Exactly Does Exercise Reduce Stress?
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Learn how exercise helps reduce stress by lowering cortisol, boosting endorphins, and improving sleep. Explore the best workouts for stress relief and how often to move for better mental health.
A good workout can transform you. A tough day at work, an argument with a friend, a chaotic schedule — any of these difficulties can leave you feeling stressed, overwhelmed, and in need of anxiety relief. One stress management technique to keep in your arsenal is physical activity. Here, we’ll explore how exercise reduces stress.
Quick Answer: Exercise is an important part of a healthy lifestyle, and there is a crucial connection between mental and physical health.
Our brains respond to exercise in a profound and positive way. Physical activity rewires our brain at a biochemical level, helping us handle stress more effectively. That’s why many scientists and healthcare professionals recommend exercise as a tool to combat chronic stress. Much like you would use medication, regular exercise is as much a treatment as it is a fun hobby.
At a Glance:
-Exercise can reduce stress hormones and boost your mood with the release of endorphins, serotonin, and more.
-The best modalities: Aerobic, strength, and mobility exercises can all offer benefits, so the ideal program is one that you enjoy and can commit to.
-The time commitment: Aim for 30 minutes a day, three to five days a week.
-How quickly you can feel the benefits: Consistency is key, and it may take a few weeks to feel the effects.
- Exercise isn’t one-size-fits-all, and it's important to start slowly and carefully when finding a form that fits your needs.
Humans are designed to move. But according to the CDC, in 2020, only 24.2% of adults met the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans for both aerobic and strength activities, which could contribute to increased stress levels. A majority of Americans lead a relatively sedentary lifestyle, with so many spending a good portion of their day sitting, driving, or working a desk job. According to the American Institute of Stress, 77% of people experience levels of stress so intensely that it affects their physical health.
Not getting enough physical activity isn’t the sole cause of stress, of course, though exercise does have a powerful effect on your brain.
How Does Exercise Reduce Stress?
“Research looking at both physiological response and self-reported survey show that regular physical activity changes how the body and brain respond to stress,” says Gregory Gordon MA, CSCS, MATRx, and founder of Exercise Intelligence.
When you exercise, your heart rate increases. More blood is pumped around your body, delivering oxygen and nutrients to your working muscles and vital organs, including your brain. Research has found a link between chronic stress and reduced blood flow to the brain, particularly in regions associated with emotional processing, like the prefrontal cortex. By increasing cerebral blood flow, it’s believed that exercise counters the effects that chronic stress can have. This helps the brain process emotions, like stress, more effectively.
Exercise also induces the release of brain-boosting molecules like brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), endorphins, and other feel-good neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine.
Proteins like BDNF keep your neurons healthy and promote the growth of new ones in a process known as neurogenesis. Neurogenesis directly affects the hippocampus, aka the region of your brain that's associated with learning, memory, and the regulation of anxiety and stress.
Stress decreases adult neurogenesis. As a result, the size and function of the hippocampus also decrease. This exacerbates stress levels and can lead to conditions like depression. MRI studies show that people with severe depression have a smaller hippocampal volume than those without depression.
Aerobic exercise, like running, has been found to have a particularly positive effect on the hippocampus. A 2022 study to determine if aerobic exercise influences episodic memory in late adulthood found that over a period of around six months, 15 to 90 minutes of exercise three days a week led to improved episodic memory.
The endorphin release that occurs during exercise helps you cope with stress. They’re natural analgesics, or painkillers. When they bind to the opioid receptors in your brain, they reduce sensations of pain and produce feelings of happiness. If you’ve ever felt "runner’s high," that’s why.
Other feel-good neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin released during exercise also combat stress. They regulate the pleasure and reward systems in the brain, regulating your mood and giving you a feeling of hopefulness. Chronic stress reduces dopamine levels in the brain, but exercise can help bring them back.
In fact, over time, regular exercise remodels the brain. You’ll experience higher levels of circulating dopamine with more available receptors. Feeling happier and less stressed will become easier.
“Psychologically, exercise interventions reliably produce reductions in perceived stress, even in people who are not meeting activity guidelines at baseline,” says Gordon. “Participants in these trials report feeling less overwhelmed, sleeping better, and recovering faster from daily stressors when they are consistently active.”
In a study that was published in 2014, researchers measured the heart rate, blood pressure, cortisol, and self-reported mood in a group of participants before and after a stressful task. The participants who regularly exercised maintained a lower heart rate and had better mood stability throughout. This led the researchers to conclude that exercise can improve your emotional resilience and stress response.
Best Types of Exercise for Stress Release
The mental health benefits of all types of exercise are clear. But aerobic exercise — and specifically, running — has proven itself to be a particularly effective stress reliever. This stress-relieving exercise can elevate your mood and improve your ability to handle life’s daily stressors.
Moving your entire body in a fluid motion can help you get out of your head and into your body. When you align breathing with movement, you’re also becoming more present. This has led some researchers to cite running as an act of mindfulness.
Mindfulness and meditation practices are effective ways to get yourself out of fight-or-flight mode and into a parasympathetic, rest-and-digest mode. In a parasympathetic state, you’ll experience muscle relaxation, a calmer nervous system, and mind-body stress relief.
If running is an act of mindfulness and more effective than meditation, it’s a powerful way to de-stress. Try to practice deep breathing throughout your run to reset your mind and get the best stress-relieving results. Not only does running release endorphins in the immediate, it can also improve sleep and brain function to help reduce stress long term.
If you’re not a fan of treadmill running, this will appeal to you: Running outside has also been shown in research to have enhanced benefits for your stress levels and mental health.
A study published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise found that participants who went for a run had decreased stress levels and emotional reactivity, compared to those who didn’t run. This is likely due to the neural rewiring effect of exercise.
If running isn’t for you, don’t worry. All types of physical activity can help to improve stress levels and should be used in any stress management plan. A study published in 2021 found that moderate-intensity and vigorous-intensity exercise decreased anxiety, stress, and depression among people in COVID-19 lockdowns.
You can also do low-impact physical exercises, such as tai chi or yoga. Studies have found that the breathing and meditative aspect of these two sports, combined with the exercise benefits, can fight stress. A 2018 study found that tai chi reduces anxiety as much as other forms of moderate-intensity exercise. And yoga’s mindful movement calms fight-or-flight feelings, lowers stress hormones, and relieves any stored physical tension.
Keep in mind that specific exercises, and their benefits for some, shouldn’t be viewed as a one-size-fits-all approach. It’s important to find what types of exercise help you feel the best. Whether that’s an aerobic activity, weight training, or yoga, get your body moving to relieve stress.
How Often to Exercise for Stress Management
According to the Mayo Clinic, you should aim for 30 minutes or more of exercise per day, three to five days per week. This can significantly improve symptoms associated with stress, depression, or anxiety. If you don’t have time to exercise 30 minutes a day, even fitting in 10 to 15 minutes daily can make a big difference in your stress levels.
While the benefits of exercise as a stress reliever may be immediate for some, it’s best to stick to an exercise program for at least a few weeks to see any lasting benefits.
Aim For: About 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week. In addition, when you’re able, try to add two or more days of muscle-strengthening activities, like 20 minutes of weightlifting.
For those who may need to take a more cautious approach — because they’re just starting out or have certain health conditions — it’s important to start cautiously and build stamina when it is safe to do so.
Safety Tips and Who Should Be Cautious
When starting a new routine, first and foremost, it's important to listen to your body and be sure to take extra care. Stretching, staying hydrated, and starting slowly will help you to build a successful exercise practice. If you have pre-existing health conditions, you may need to consult with a doctor before starting any exercise.
How to Start an Exercise Routine When You’re Stressed
If you’re new to an exercise routine and aren’t sure where to start, keep it simple and begin with 20 to 30 minutes of exercise in a form that feels comfortable to you. That could mean going for a walk, following a yoga video online, or simply putting on a song to dance. The simpler things are, the easier it is to just do it.
“As a coach or a trainer, if you are working with someone that has poor physical and mental health, you have to find your windows in,” says Gordon. “For some, beginning an exercise program is the way in; for some, meeting with a psychiatrist and getting on medication is the window in; for some, getting into better home or work situations is the way to start creating positive change.”
FAQ:
What type of exercise is best for stress?
Any form of exercise can offer stress relief, but running and yoga are especially effective ways to manage stress.
How long does it take for exercise to reduce stress?
While there is no one-size-fits-all answer, consistency is key. A singular walk or meditation session may offer some immediate relief in just 30 minutes. But for maximum efficacy, it is important to build up a routine over time. For some, it may take a few weeks to feel the effects at all.
Can exercise make stress worse?
Exercise can make stress worse when it is done ineffectively. Overexercising may create mental pressure or risk injury. It’s important to take a balanced approach, taking care to listen to the body and not risk overdoing it. If a workout is causing stress or fatigue, it may be a sign that you need to cut back.
Is exercise as effective as meditation for stress relief?
Studies have shown that yes, exercise can be as effective as meditation for stress relief, when applied in a safe and measured way. For some, exercise may come to serve as a form of meditative practice as well, thanks to its mind-clearing ability.
What if I’m too tired or busy to work out?
If you feel too busy to work out, find ways to fit exercise into your schedule. You can do a short walk outside or even step away from your desk to stretch. The key is to make exercising work for you.
How to get started:
To get started, Gordon suggests starting with three questions:
- What do you like to do?
- If you don’t like anything, what are you willing to do?
- If you aren’t willing to do anything, how can you trick yourself into doing something?
Gordon explains that an exercise routine is like brushing your teeth or showering. “Exercising regularly is another check on the long list of the mandatory self-maintenance we are already committed to,” he says. Once you’ve settled on a practice that works for you, slowly build a habit.
Commit to something small.
- Find a duration and frequency that seems doable, for example: 20 minutes a day, three days a week.
- Take it day by day as you build the habit, but try to commit to a few weeks as you adjust your routine.
- Once you feel comfortable, consider building gradually until you reach the recommended 150 minutes per week, as recommended for adults by the CDC.