What Muscles Do Diamond Push-Ups Work — And How Do You Do Them?

Diamond push-ups, a body-weight exercise you can do almost anywhere, are an advanced variation of the traditional push-up, which emphasizes different muscle groups by changing body positioning.

“The difference is in your hand positioning,” explained Paul Longworth, A.T.C., C.S.C.S. “In a diamond push-up, you touch your thumbs and index fingers together to make a diamond shape directly in front of the center of your chest.”

This difference may seem subtle, but it changes the weight distribution of the press. Diamond push-ups recruit smaller muscles, generally making the movement more difficult.

“They’re an excellent tool for the exercise toolkit once you’ve mastered your standard push-up,” said Geoffrey Blake, an ATG-certified coach in Kahului, Hawaii. “Mastering different variations of an exercise provides variety. Variety keeps things fresh on our strength and health journey.”