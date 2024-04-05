The History of the Nike Cortez

The Cortez was the first Nike running shoe to reflect the design genius of Bill Bowerman, Nike co-founder and legendary track and field coach. He was always looking for ways to help his athletes unlock their greatest potential and take their running to the next level. The Cortez was the product of many iterations of prototypes, ultimately starting a revolution in running footwear.

When the Cortez launched in the late ‘60s, it offered a level of cushioning previously unknown to American distance runners. That’s because the Cortez was the first running shoe to combine a full-length midsole with a sponge rubber layer just below the upper. Not only did the Cortez become Nike’s best-selling running shoe, the new cushioning combination also became the industry standard, providing better underfoot cushioning to help absorb impact and altering the course of footwear history.