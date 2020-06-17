Classic Veggies with Dip

By Nike Training
A tried-and-true tasty snack in just 5 minutes. Serves 4.
Super quick and easy, this tasty snack is a tried-and-true hero full of vitamins. Give it a go.
A delicious snack that delivers vitamins and minerals. Vegetarian. Gluten- and nut- free.
Ingredients
4 carrots
200 g Sugar Snap Peas
200 g Radish
2 Cups Greek Yogurt
Olive oil
Salt
Your choice of spices
Ingredients
4 carrots
7 oz Sugar Snap Peas
7 oz Radish
2 Cups Greek Yogurt
Olive oil
Salt
Your choice of spices
Instructions
Cut the veggies in half or into smaller stalks. Mix Greek yogurt, olive oil, salt and optional spices like garlic powder or fresh herbs. Then let the dippin’ begin!
Nutrition Information per Serving
223 Calories
21 g Carbs
9 g Protein
13 g Fat