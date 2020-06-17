Up to 40% Off

Nutrition

Classic Veggies with Dip

By Nike Training

A tried-and-true tasty snack in just 5 minutes. Serves 4.

Ingredients

4 carrots
200 g Sugar Snap Peas
200 g Radish
2 Cups Greek Yogurt
Olive oil
Salt
Your choice of spices

Instructions

Cut the veggies in half or into smaller stalks. Mix Greek yogurt, olive oil, salt and optional spices like garlic powder or fresh herbs. Then let the dippin’ begin!

Nutrition Information per Serving

223 Calories
21 g Carbs
9 g Protein
13 g Fat

Healthy Recipes by Lifesum.

Learn More
