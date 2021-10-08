Choosing to Specialize in Sports, According to Coach Gjert Ingebrigtsen

My first boy, Henrik, was a very talented cross-country skier, we just lived on the wrong side of Norway, where there wasn’t enough snow. Filip, my second oldest, was a gifted soccer player, he simply drifted toward running over time. Both of them gained a lot of skill and knowledge from diversifying early on. But they also gained a lot of focus when they decided to concentrate on running as they grew up.



And then there is Jakob, my youngest. When he was around 11, he told me, “I want to be the best runner in the world.” He’d already worked it all out in his mind! And since that day, he’s never wavered.



I want you to know that each one of my children made their own decision about which sport they’d choose — or whether they’d choose a sport at all! (I have seven children, and I’m just as proud of the ones who never wanted to compete.) I didn’t stand in Henrik’s or Filip’s way when they wanted to ski or play soccer. And I didn’t tell Jakob he had do it all in order to become a “well-rounded athlete.”



It’s unfortunate, but this is a choice that many, many kids never get to make. They just do what their parents tell them to do as soon as they’re able to pick up a ball or run in a line.



Since you didn’t mention your parents, I’m guessing you have their support no matter what you choose. But it does sound like you’ve taken your basketball coach’s words as gospel. During a game or practice, that’s exactly what you should do. When it comes to life decisions, though, you need to be asking, “Am I doing what I want to do, or what my coach thinks I should do?”