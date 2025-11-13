The Best Rain Gear to Conquer Wet Weather
Buying Guide
Don’t avoid the rain—dress for it! From outerwear to footwear, check out these rain-ready options with varying levels of water protection to help you stay dry.
When the clouds roll in, the right rain gear makes all the difference. We curated a list of products for those who refuse to let the rain slow them down, focusing on rain jackets, rain pants and footwear. Whether you're spending time in the city or exploring nature, staying dry with the perfect rainwear doesn't mean sacrificing style and comfort.
For this buying guide, we're highlighting ACG (All Conditions Gear) and NSW (Nike Sportswear). Why? ACG products are specifically designed for the outdoors, which means ACG knows rain. Like heavy-duty rain. And for people wanting something more casual for everyday wear, we included a few NSW products that are ideal for unexpected drizzle. We’ve got everything from a fully waterproof ACG jacket ideal for hiking to water-repellent track pants for city commutes—ensuring you have the right rain gear for every outing.
These rainy-day favorites feature various levels of water protection. Before we dive deep into the product details, here's a quick overview to help with your buying decision.
Water-Resistant: Our lightest level of protection, designed for light rain. These products are constructed with tightly woven fabric for quick drying on rainy days.
Water-Repellent: Our standard level of protection, designed for heavy downpours. These products are treated with a durable, water-repellent (DWR) finish that helps keep you dry and comfortable.
Waterproof: Our highest level of rain protection, designed for extreme wet-weather conditions. These products feature more advanced waterproof technologies such as GORE-TEX, Storm-FIT ADV and Therma-FIT ADV. For excellent rain protection, consider investing in waterproof shoes to keep your feet warm and dry.
Now you’re ready to check out our recommendations. Each product is versatile in their own way—be it packable, breathable or durable. Cue the rain!
OUTERWEAR
Best Waterproof Rain Jacket: Nike ACG “Morpho” Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Everyone needs a reliable rain jacket. That’s why this waterproof and windproof rain jacket is our top pick for outdoor activities. And guess what? It’s packable too! Its advanced weather protection paired with cinching details shield you from extreme conditions. To ensure this jacket really stands up to rain, wind, and humidity, we tested it on a 46-mile expedition through the Costa Rican rainforest. Good news: It passed the test.
- Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology combines windproof and waterproof fabric with advanced engineering and features to help keep you comfortable in stormy conditions, making it one of our best rain jackets.
- A fully seam-sealed jacket with a water-resistant two-way front zip and protective flaps at the zippered hand pockets helps keep you covered.
- A bungee system at the waist and an adjustable hood keep you protected (and dry), no matter the adventure.
- This rain jacket packs into its internal chest pocket, turning into a bag with an adjustable strap and a stash pocket for small items.
- Made from lightweight nylon, perfect for hiking in warmer but still wet conditions, the loose style is roomy enough for layering.
Best Water-Repellent Jacket with Insulation: Nike ACG “Lava Flow” Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Here's this jacket in a nutshell: Heat-regulating, water-repellent and great for keeping you warm. It can do it all. To put this jacket's capabilities to the test, we took it on a hiking and canoeing trip through a national park in West Texas. Cold desert nights? Protected and handled. And when you don't need insulated warmth, fold it into the internal pocket for safekeeping.
- Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology combines heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering and features to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions.
- Water-repellent exterior offers extra rain protection.
- PrimaLoft® insulation helps you face biting-cold temps.
- ACG tribiner and packable design let you easily clip the rain jacket to your hiking pack.
- Two-way zipper and bungee system at the waist let you dial in your fit.
Best Water-Repellent Puffer for Women: Nike Sportswear Swoosh Series Therma-FIT Oversized Down Puffer
This puffer jacket gives you the best of both worlds: style and comfort. It’s engineered with maximum down insulation and water-repellent fabric, making it our warmest option in the Swoosh Series Collection. The fleece-lined cuffs and adjustable bungees at the hood and hem help seal out the elements for added weather protection.
- Maximum insulation uses Nike Therma-FIT technology, which manages your body’s natural heat to help keep you warm in harsh weather.
- Water-repellent fabric helps you stay dry in light rain.
- Oversized fit creates a spacious look that's easy to layer.
Best Water-Repellent Puffer for Men: Nike Sportswear Club Therma-FIT Puffer
An everyday essential with a performance-driven twist. This puffer jacket combines midweight insulation and water-repellent tech, helping to keep you warm and dry on rainy days. Its roomy fit makes it great for layering over base pieces or sweatshirts.
- Nike Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body’s natural heat to help keep you warm in harsh weather.
- Midweight down fill gives you premium warmth.
- Durable ripstop fabric has a water-repellent finish to help keep you dry in wet weather, making it great for outdoor activities.
PANTS
Best Waterproof Rain Pants: Nike ACG “Trailwind” Storm-FIT ADV Pants
These ultralight rain pants can do it all. They provide waterproof coverage without weighing you down, perfect for hiking adventures. When the clouds part, these rain pants pack down small into the back pocket for easy carrying.
- Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology combines windproof and waterproof fabric with advanced engineering and features to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions.
- Lightweight nylon shell has sealed seams to help you stay dry.
- Zippered ankle vents make it easy to put these on or take them off over your shoes.
Best Water-Repellent Pants with Insulation: Nike ACG “Lava Flow” Therma-FIT ADV Pants
Packed with tech, these lightweight pants can do it all. We wore them on a multiday hiking and canoeing trip through a national park in West Texas. The heat-regulating and water-repellent design stood the test of cold desert nights. And when you don’t need insulated warmth, fold them into the internal pocket and stow them away with ease.
- Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology combines heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering and features to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions.
- PrimaLoft® insulation helps you face biting-cold temps.
- Water-repellent finish helps you stay dry and comfortable.
- ACG tribiner and packable design let you easily clip these pants to your bag.
- Ankle bungees and adjustable waistband let you personalize your fit.
Best Water-Repellent Pants for Women: Nike Sportswear Windrunner Woven Pants
Designed for everyday wear, these high-waisted track pants give you that classic athletic look. Water-repellent taffeta fabric helps you stay dry during unexpected showers.
- Breathable taffeta fabric feels lightweight and smooth.
- Elastic waistband with drawcord gives you a personalized fit.
- Loose fit creates a roomy, relaxed look.
Best Water-Repellent Pants for Men: Nike Tech Woven Taper-Leg Pants
These track pants keep the classic jogger-like fit while adding weatherized enhancements. They’re made with crinkle-woven nylon with UV protection and a water-repellent finish—perfect for rain or shine.
- Water-repellent finish helps keep you dry in wet weather.
- Tapered design feels relaxed through the seat and thighs and has a cuff at the ankle for a clean finish.
- Elastic waistband with drawcord gives you a personalized fit.
FOOTWEAR
Best Waterproof Shoes for Trail Running: Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
The Juniper Trail 2 is great for trail running and light hiking, providing grippy traction and a soft, cushiony midsole. Waterproof GORE-TEX helps keep your toes dry when conditions are splashy and sleety.
- Waterproof GORE-TEX finish keeps feet dry, making these shoes perfect for wet conditions.
- Heathered foam collar helps your ankle stay warm while working to keep extra debris and water from getting inside the shoe.
- Cables integrate with the laces for a secure feel, while the inner sleeve wraps your midfoot for a sock-like fit.
- Outsole pattern with rubber lugs gives you traction when going uphill or downhill. It provides optimal grip on the trail and a smoother transition on the road.
Best Waterproof Sneakers for Everyday Wear: Nike Dunk Low GORE-TEX
Designed for city conditions, these weatherized sneakers are made for wet weather. They pair premium leather with waterproof GORE-TEX to help keep out rain. And like all Dunks, it has plush padding for game-changing comfort that lasts.
- Waterproof GORE-TEX finish helps keep out rain, so your feet stay dry when walking in wet weather.
- Foam midsole offers lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber outsole with classic pivot circle adds durable traction and heritage style.
Best Water-Resistant Sneakers for Everyday Wear: Nike P-6000 Premium CORDURA®
A mash-up of Pegasus sneakers past, the P-6000 takes early 2000s running style to modern heights. This rendition is updated with water-resistant CORDURA® fabric for extra durability. Plus, the foam cushioning in these sneakers offers a comfortable, track-inspired stance.
- When it comes to performance, abrasion-resistant CORDURA® fabric can take on whatever you throw at it.
- Upper combines leather, suede and CORDURA® for a layered look that lasts.
- Cushioned insole delivers comfortable underfoot feel.
- Rubber outsole adds durable traction.
Nike has you covered no matter what rainy-day activity you have in mind. Head to Nike.com to see all available rainwear.