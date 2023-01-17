The Best Athletic Wear for Girls by Nike

For the young athlete or outdoor adventurer in your life, Nike athletic wear for girls has features to keep her feeling her best. Moisture-wicking technology prevents sweat buildup, breathable fabric cools the body during intense bouts of play, and styles are versatile enough to go from playground to classroom.

Whether you’re shopping for shorts, sports bras, T-shirts or hoodies, read on for the best Nike athletic wear for girls ages 7 to 15.