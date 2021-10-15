Anthony Andino New Practices

Play New
New Practices: Anthony Andino
On and off the court, Anthony Andino is giving kids the tools to show up for themselves and their community.
RODNEY: Take me back to the moment when you decided that you could use your journey and your life to change the lives of others?
ANTHONY: When I came back from college, I wanted to use basketball to help the kids in my community. To be honest, I wasn't really sure that basketball was the thing to make change in the community because the way that it was taught to me was very abrasive, very down your neck. But the folks from The Center for Healing and Justice through Sport helped me figure out that the bridge was to use basketball to heal. And that’s how I could impact my community.
RODNEY: What are moments throughout your childhood that you go back to for inspiration when communicating with the kids?
ANTHONY: I definitely go back to being in Brooklyn and certain risks that presented themselves to me in trying to get places. Being able to navigate that and get to where I needed to be safely, it gives me a certain level of empathy with the kids. They can tell me what’s really going on and I understand what it’s like.
RODNEY: When you think back at some of the things that you did to protect yourself, how do you use those moments as ways to teach these kids that their circumstance is not a definition of their lives?
ANTHONY: When kids come in and present those types of behaviors, I make it known that I was a kid that made bad choices. And I want you to understand that I don't think that you are bad. I don't think that there's anything wrong with you. I separate the behavior from the person you are. Not attaching negative labels to the kids we work with really helps them get from where they are to their own definition of success.
RODNEY: How do you protect those kids from outside influences that could alter their journeys?
ANTHONY: We start each practice with a huddle to check in on how they’re feeling, one to five. Those small check-ins allow them to see that we're not just looking for the basketball stuff. We’re checking on mental health.
RODNEY: What’s the one takeaway you’d want these kids to take with them?
ANTHONY: Always show up. That’s the first thing I teach them —how powerful it is to show up and keep your word to people. As a coach, as a mentor, as a community leader, my responsibility is to always show up.
Director: Rodney Lucas
Photographer: Sage East
To support Anthony and the Center for Healing and Justice through Sport (CHJS) in their mission to ensure that more young people have access to sport experiences that are youth-and healing-centered, inclusive, and work to address issues of systemic injustice, visit Nike Give.