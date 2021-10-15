Anthony Andino New Practices

RODNEY: Take me back to the moment when you decided that you could use your journey and your life to change the lives of others?

ANTHONY: When I came back from college, I wanted to use basketball to help the kids in my community. To be honest, I wasn't really sure that basketball was the thing to make change in the community because the way that it was taught to me was very abrasive, very down your neck. But the folks from The Center for Healing and Justice through Sport helped me figure out that the bridge was to use basketball to heal. And that’s how I could impact my community.