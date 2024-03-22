The History of the Air Max 95

At first, the latest Air Max design hit resistance within Nike. It was unusual looking and featured the first-ever visible forefoot Air. Some loved the black midsole — the first time it was ever used in Nike running footwear — while others hated it. Which to designer Sergio Lozano, meant he was on to something.

The design was inspired by two distinct ideas. First, by the idea of a shoe that was created by nature, in which the layers of soil were eroded by rain, revealing the product. The second piece of inspiration was the complexity of the human body: the shank along the shoe’s outsole and heel represents the spine, serving as the backbone of the design. Nylon eyelets represent the ribs, and the lacing structure up the sides — layered with mesh — represents muscle fibers and flesh.